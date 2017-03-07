English model Iskra Arabella Lawrence is known for confident display of her voluptuous figure, and she did exactly the same in her latest Instagram video, which featured her dancing around in a skimpy lace lingerie set.

The 26-year-old risked her assets spilling out of the off-white bra and the peach-coloured briefs as she bounced around in the hotel room, while taking a break from the photoshoot. She nearly flashed her nipples and pert posterior as she flaunted her curves in front of the camera.

In the video that was uploaded on Monday morning, Iskra Lawrence was laughing and showing some energetic dance steps wearing a multi-coloured check shirt on top of her lace lingerie set. According to her, it is the best way to fight the Monday blues as she captioned the Instagram post, "Some silly happy Monday morning vibes for ya'll."

"Trust me when you give up worrying about what other ppl think life is much more fun. So I'm not sayin go dance in your undies but do you! unapologetically! Life is too short and everyday's a blessing to be enjoyed to the fullest," the English model added.

The model also thanked photographer Morgan Macleod for the photoshoot and informed her followers that she is not trying to be a dancer. "I'm just turning up aka messin around," she wrote. As of now, the skimpy lace lingerie dance video of Iskra Lawrence garnered 549,112 views and 1,344 comments.

Later on, the blonde beauty shared a set of photos with her Instagram followers wearing a see through white top and a blue trouser. "Heyyyyy Alabama loving it here☀️ come by the @aerie pop up @auburnu I'm here till 5pm and you can shop all the new #AerieReal swim and outfit I'm wearing!✨ can't wait to meet even more of you," she captioned it.