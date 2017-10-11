Empire season 4 episode 3 is titled Evil Manner. This chapter will air on FOX this Wednesday, October 11, at 8 pm EST and it might feature some unexpected challenges for Andre

Check out the official synopsis for the sequel below:

When Cookie is denied a line of credit, she flashes back to her years in prison and compares her past struggles to her life now. Lucious continues to struggle with demons of his own and begs his family to tell him about the ways he's wronged them, but they are reluctant to tell him the truth. Meanwhile, the NYPD is still on Andre's case about the events that transpired in Vegas and one officer in particular catches his eye.

Showrunner Ilene Chaiken has already teased troubled moments for Andre in the upcoming episodes.

According to her, he will have dire consequence for secretly dealing with Shyne and he will have to live with a lot of guilt.

"In the finale of season 3, Andre's parents actually gave Andre everything that he's ever longed for and then he couldn't stop this terrible thing that he set in motion. He's overwhelmed by guilt. And being somebody who deals with the psychological issues that Andre deals with, and then piling that guilt on, is going to have dire consequences for Andre," Chaiken told The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile episode 4 of Empire season 4 is titled Bleeding War and it will feature Bella's birthday party.

Although the Lyons plan something big for the little one, tables might turn against them in no time.

Here is a short summary for the fourth episode: