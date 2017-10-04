Empire, the FOX musical drama, will be back with episode 2 of season 4 this Wednesday, October 4, at 8 PM EST. This chapter is titled Full Circle and it will focus on Lucious Lyon.

Here is the official synopsis for the second episode:

With Leah still insisting that he is a monster, Lucious sneaks away in hopes of finding out what type of person he was before the explosion. Cookie panics that Lucious has gone missing on Claudia's watch, until she realises he found his way to Uncle Eddie (guest star Forest Whitaker), a music icon who has since become family to the Lyons. Meanwhile, with Anika still behind bars, Hakeem and Tiana grow more comfortable as a family, and Becky makes a rash decision regarding Jamal's new song.

Click here to watch the Fox musical drama live online (only in the US). The second episode of Empire season 4 will also be available online here for free.

Meanwhile, executive producer Ilene Chaiken revealed that The Butler actor Forest Whitaker will have a vital role to play in the upcoming episodes. According to her, Uncle Eddie will not be just a mentor of Lucious.

"It's going to be a very important relationship and a big story — not a guest star. Forest is doing 10 episodes of Empire so that tells you he is really front and center. He has real gravitas in that mix where it was really exciting to bring him on and to see him work with both Taraji and Terrence," executive producer said in an interview with Deadline.

Chaiken also admitted that the musical drama will not feature many guest stars in the fourth season. "We now create our characters and our stories and then we reach out to the actors to cast them, rather than doing it the other way around," she added.