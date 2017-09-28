Empire, the FOX musical drama series, will be premiering its Season 4 this Wednesday, September 27, at 8 pm EST. Episode 1 is titled Noble Memory, and will revolve around the various challenges faced by hip-hop mogul Lucious and his family members.

Here is the official synopsis for the first episode of Empire season 4:

In celebration of Empire's 20th Anniversary, Lucious makes his first public appearance since the explosion in Las Vegas, but still has no memory of his family, Empire or his life before the accident. A devastated Cookie struggles to rebuild her relationship with him, while keeping a close eye on his nurse, Claudia (guest star Demi Moore). Meanwhile, Andre is faced with an investigation by the LAPD surrounding the night of the explosion, Diana DuBois (guest star Phylicia Rashad) continues her war against the Lyons and the worlds of EMPIRE and STAR collide when Carlotta (guest star Queen Latifah) comes face-to-face with Cookie and Lucious.

Meanwhile, Showrunner Ilene Chaiken has teased a time jump for the premiere episode of Empire Season 4.

"We're not jumping ahead a year, but we're going to deviate once again from our usual pattern of picking up in the moment and move ahead a little bit beyond that," she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The executive producer also said Andre will feel guilty about what he has done to his family members and he could face big ramifications.

"Andre, clearly, will have guilt to deal with. There's the question of whether or not anybody knows or finds out the extent to which he is responsible to what happened to Lucious," she revealed.

Watch the trailer for Noble Memory here: