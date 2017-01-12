After being adopted at an young age from China by two different families, 10-year-old identical twins Audrey Doering of Wisconsin and Gracie Rainsberry of Washington met for the first time during the Wednesday episode of Good Morning America show. And it was an emotional moment for everyone, even for netizens, who have been sharing the videos of the show online.

The programme host Ginger Zee had then tweeted: "EVERYONE IS CRYING IN THE STUDIO #twins @GMA."

The twins Audrey and Gracie attended the show by wearing same colour attire and accessories, and yes, they looked so similar, making it difficult for the audience, and even their parents, to identify them. On meeting, the first reaction of the duo was nothing else than weeping and hugging each other. When asked about what they feel after the emotional reunion, the girls, who were "happy, excited and overwhelmed," said: "It felt like there was somebody missing. Now, it's complete."

Years after adopting the kids, who had heart conditions, it was Audrey's adopted mother, Jennifer Doering, who came to know that her little girl is a twin. This was while she was doing research on her daughter's past with the help of a Chinese researcher. That's when she discovered a photo of Audrey with her Chinese foster mother and another kid who looks exactly like her. "It was unbelievable, as soon as I had the picture, I was desperate to find out who that other child was," Jennifer is heard saying in the show video.

Jennifer eventually contacted Gracie's mother Nicole Rainsberry through social media, and they even conducted a DNA test to confirm the kids are actually siblings. "It was so crazy to be looking at what looks like Gracie, but knowing that it wasn't Gracie," Nicole says.

Watch the emotional episode of Good Morning America here:

WATCH: The story of two twins, separated at birth and how their families found each other. pic.twitter.com/f7z6mB5Z25 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2017

WATCH: Incredible moment as two twins, separated at birth, meet each other for the very first time LIVE on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/wILAuUzTem — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2017

