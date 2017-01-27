In episode 4 of NBC's new show Emerald City named Science and Magic, we have seen Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) meeting a mysterious girl who has got the power of converting human beings to stone giants. Also, she has already used her power to convert her faux parents into stone giants.

The episode showed that Tip (Jordan Loughran) pushed her best friend Jack (Gerran Howell) to death until a woman saved him. But she made him a Tin Man with a heart made of tin. Although, Jack's fortune is not good enough since he would be later sold to Lady Ev (Stefanie Martini) after his transformation to Tin Man.

The trailer of the upcoming episode shows Dorothy and West's (Ana Ularu) face-off after she gets kidnapped by Ojo (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), the leader of the tribe. It also shows that while seeking revenge for her sister East's death, West interrogates Dorothy, using some enchanted methods.

However, at the end of the trailer, we get to see that Dorothy will be able to escape by using her magical power. But at last, she will reach Emerald City and meet the Wizard (Vincent D'Onofrio). While the Wizard seeming to be afraid, he asks Dorothy: "Are you here to kill me?"

Here the official synopsis of the episode 5 reads:

DOROTHY AND WEST FACE OFF - ISABEL LUCAS AND STEFANIE MARTINI GUEST STAR - Desperately seeking revenge for the death of her sister, West (Ana Ularu) tracks down Dorothy (Adria Arjona) and uses enchanted interrogation techniques to get the information she needs. The Wizard (Vincent D'Onofrio) seeks the aid of the Kingdom of Ev to build a weapons arsenal to help him defeat the Beast Forever. Meanwhile, an old acquaintance may hold to the key to Lucas (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) recovering his lost memories. Mido Hamada, Jordan Laughran and Joely Richardson also star.

So, now it is time to see how Dorothy will be able to escape from the Witch of West. Or, what will happen to Jack, the Tin Man? Can Dorothy kill the Wizard of the Oz or will there be any mystery disclosed? For further information, watch Emerald City season 1 episode 5 on Friday, january 27, at 9 pm EST on NBC. You can live stream the episode here. Watch the trailer below.