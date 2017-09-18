Watch: Donald Trumps awkward handshake with his wife Melania Close
Donald and Melania Trump shared an awkward moment with a formal handshake at a military event on Friday (15 September). The President came on the stage at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following an introduction by the first lady. But instead of a hug or a kiss, Trump extended his hand to his wife as the military personnel look on.