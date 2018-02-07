It looks like things are not okay between United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as they were again caught in an awkward public display of affection. Recently, the president tried to grab Melania's hand but got a handful of her coat sleeve instead.

The awkward gesture was recorded when the Trumps were spotted boarding a flight to Ohio on Monday. A video shared by NBC News on Twitter shows Melania rebuffing the president, who wanted to hold her hand.

Sure, Melania looked beautiful in the stylish yellow coat from Ralph Lauren's fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection, but what caught viewers' attention was the awkward gestures. Along with the long trench coat, she wore a matching yellow turtleneck jumper and a brown skirt.

WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House on their way to Ohio pic.twitter.com/unoZ5xyEXN — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 5, 2018

Melania's coat was draped over her shoulders, while her arms were tucked inside. Donald Trump failed to notice that due to which the hand-holding misfired, again.

The Trumps have a history of such awkward encounters. In May 2017, a video from Donald Trump and Melania's Israel visit went viral when the first lady flicked away the former's hand.

During the inauguration day in January 2017, the Trumps met Barack and Michelle Obama at the White House, but the highlight of the event was when Donald Trump left behind Melania and walked away. It was the former US president and the former first lady who escorted FLOTUS.

Another such awkward moment was when the Trumps landed in Rome last year. Donald Trump, who is afraid of stairs, reached out to hold his wife's hand, however, at that exact moment, she tucked her hair behind the ear.

Meanwhile, this recent incident surfaced online just weeks after the news about Donald Trump's affair with a porn star broke out.