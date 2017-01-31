Defendant returns with episode 4 on Tuesday, January 31, at 10pm KST on SBS and it is likely to reveal new details about Park Jung-woo and Cha Min-ho.

Episode 3 of the period drama hinted at the evil side of Kang Min-seok. The close friend and defence attorney of the male protagonist manipulated many of the crucial evidences and pleaded for death sentence during his client's first trial.

Although Seo Eun-hye confronted the senior prosecutor about it, he tried to justify himself by saying that everything was done for his client. However, the female lead does not seem to be pleased with his cold response. She might dig deep into the mysterious murder case of Yoon Ji-soo and Park Ha-yeon.

Elsewhere, the male antagonist decided to visit his rival in prison after receiving an express mail through an unidentified source. But things took a turn for the worst and he got caught by Ji Sung's character.

Later on, the former prosecutor found some scratches on the floors and walls of a punishment cell that could help him recollect his memories of the past. Will his inmates help him in proving his innocence and finding out the whereabouts of his daughter?

The promo for episode 4 indicates that Ji Sung's character Park Jung-woo might reveal a few details about the fateful night after Seo Eun-hye makes a shocking revelation. In the clip, the female prosecutor can be seen confronting his client.

The sneak-peek video also teases new challenges for Cha Min-ho as he can be seen screaming loudly, "It can't be Park Jung-woo." In order to hide his real identity, he might kill Cha Sun-ho's wife Na Yeon-hee.

Defendant episode 4 will air tonight at 10pm KST on SBS.

Watch the new trailer for the Korean mini-series below: