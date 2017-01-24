Defendant, a crime thriller series on SBS, will be back with episode 2 this Tuesday, January 24, at 10pm KST on SBS. The sequel will introduce Girls' Generation member Kwon Yu-ri as prosecutor Seo Eun-hye.

Through the premiere episode, viewers got a glimpse of Park Jung-woo's life as a successful prosecutor and his struggles in jail. Episode 1 also introduced Um Ki-joon as the male antagonist Cha Min-ho, who killed his twin brother Cha Sun-ho, and made it look like suicide.

Episode 2 of the Korean mini-series will reveal new details about the rivalry between Ji Sung's character and the vice president of Chamyung Group. The promo hints at troubled moments for the male protagonist and his family.

In the sneak-peek video, Jung-woo informs Min Ho that he wants to conduct an autopsy to find out whether his twin brother's death was suicide or murder. In order to defend himself, Um Ki-joon's character tries to stop the prosecutor from going ahead with the autopsy.

The trailer then takes its viewers through a flash forward sequence, wherein Ji Sung's character is being framed for the death of his wife Yoon Ji-soo and their daughter Park Ha-yeon. The next scene introduces female prosecutor Seo Eun-hye. Will she help him find his family members?

Click here to watch Defendant episode 2 live online tonight at 10pm KST on SBS. The Korean mini-series will also be available online here via live streaming for the K-drama fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Korean drama lovers across the globe were expecting a drop in viewership ratings for SBS Monday-Tuesday slot after the finale of Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim was telecast. But Defendant managed to garner an average of 14.5 percent viewership rating in South Korea with its pilot episode.

With several unexpected twists in the storyline, the period drama could maintain a steady pace and acquire the top position in the television ratings chart.

Watch the official trailer for the new crime thriller drama below: