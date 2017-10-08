Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman taught the Chinese soldiers the meaning of traditional Indian greeting 'namaste' during her one-day visit to the Sino-Indian border in Sikkim.

Nirmala Sitharaman as defence minister is good news for Make in India

Sitharaman also waved at the Chinese soldiers from the across the border, who were reportedly taking her pictures.

"Acknowledged a row of Chinese soldiers from across the fence who were taking pictures on my reaching Nathu La," the defence minister tweeted from her official Twitter handle.

In another video that was tweeted from the official handle of Sitharaman's office, the defence minister is seen interacting with a Chinese officer, who then introduced her to his colleagues and describes their job roles at the border.

Sitharaman folded her hands and said Namaste to them. She also asked the soldiers across the border whether they knew the meaning of 'Namaste'

"(Do) you know what 'namaste' is," she says in the video.

When the Indian soldiers prompted the answers to the Chinese, she asks them to "hold on".

The Chinese security personnel, who was introducing his colleagues to Sitharaman, replies by saying "Nice to meet you".

Sitharaman also asked him what he would say to her in Chinese and he responded with a "Ni hao".

The defence minister even praised the Chinese soldier for his English speaking skills before continuing to interact with them.

Though Sitharaman's aerial survey of Doklam and forward posts in border areas of Sikkim was cancelled on Saturday due to bad weather, she undertook an aerial survey of Gangtok and surrounding areas from the new Greenfield Pakyong Airport in east Sikkim.

Sitharaman also met Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling at his official residence. The duo discussed how the state government should intervene to sort out issues, mostly concerning land, between the army and the state's forest department. Chamling assured the defence minister that he shall definitely pay attention to her directions.

Here's a video of Sithraman teaching the meaning of namaste to Chinese forces