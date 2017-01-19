Deepika Padukone is going places and she is taking her Bollywood success along with her. After appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress debuted on The Late Late Show with James Corden with co-star Diesel. She seemed to have a great time.

Sporting a black outfit by Wolk Morais and styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Padukone walked on to the sets of The Late Late Show to explain Chennai Express's hit number, lungi Dance. "Lungi is a garment that men wear in India. I did a movie about two years ago, where, in the movie we came up with this song called the lungi dance. We wear the lungi and do the dance. But our friend Vin thinks that it's like a classic, traditional style of dance that exists in India," she shares.

She goes on to share that he took up lungi dance so seriously that he started comparing it with brake dance. "I thought that there was a parallel," he clarifies. Corden immediately encourages the actress to perform the lungi dance. He takes of his coat and gives it to Padukone to reimagine it as a lungi and a traditional Indian music starts playing. Corden and Padukone shake their hips to the beats and entertain the crowd.

Diesel requests Corden to take him on his hit segment, Carpool Karaoke, as he auditions for The Late Late Show hosts. It all started when Diesel confessed that he looks forward to a day where he could go back to eating whatever. The discussion takes a surprise turn when Diesel breaks into an impromptu gig, singing Oliver Twist classic, 'Consider Yourself', floating the idea of doing a Carpool Karaoke with Corden in New York City. Will Corden consider riding around with Diesel, singing hit pop numbers? We'll have to wait and watch.

So who performed better at the US TV debuts? Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Let us know in the comments section.