xXx: Return of Xander Cage cast and crew, including Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and director DJ Caruso, kick-started the worldwide promotions for the movie in Mexico on January 4.

Deepika Padukone's xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel set to visit India this month

The promotions for the upcoming action-packed film began with media interactions and a fan meeting. While The Vampire Diaries star hit the red carpet in a black and white dress, the Bollywood actress preferred a pure black outfit.

Ahead of the special premiere, the 27-year-old Bulgarian-Canadian actress impressed her fans by speaking in Mexican. Even the hosts were surprised when she said, "I learned the two most important things that you need to know in Mexico."

Later on, the Xander Cage team arranged a special party for Deepika, wherein The Fast and the Furious star sang a birthday song for her on stage. During the event, the American film maker compared the 31-year-old with two iconic Hollywood actresses and said (via Mumbai Mirror), "You embody Lana Turner with the grace of Audrey Hepburn and you can kick some a** too!"

Recently, the Tamasha actress posted a GIF image of herself in tri-coloured gown on her Instagram page thanking everyone for being a part of her 31st birthday celebration. "Mexico City+Day One of XxX Promotions+Its My Birthday=What A Truly Amazing Day! Thank You all so much for all the Love and Wishes," she wrote.

Mexico City+Day One of XxX Promotions+Its My Birthday=What A Truly Amazing Day! Thank You all so much for all the Love and Wishes...❤️ A video posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 5, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

The cast and crew of xXx: Return of Xander Cage will head to London on January 9 for the UK premiere and briefly halt in Europe to greet their fans. They will reach Mumbai on January 12 and interact with their Indian fans.

The film, which revolves around an athlete named Xander Cage, who eventually becomes a government official, will be released first in India on January 14. The movie will hit the big screens in France, Indonesia and Philippines on January 18, the UK on January 19 and the US on January 20.