The Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC on Monday, March 20 with a cast loaded with athletes. Watch the episode live at 8 pm ET on ABC. It can also be streamed online via ABC's app.

The judges — Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli — as well as hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews– will return for Season 24.

The opening night songs were released a while back, and several of them are dancing to the songs that made them famous. One example is Erika Jayne, who is doing a Salsa number to her song titled XXPEN$IVE.

Here's the full list:

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber - Tango - Untouchable by Tritonal and Cash Cash

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess - Cha Cha - Move by Luke Bryan

Charo and Keo Motsepe - Salsa - Cuban Pete by Mambo Compañeros

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko - Salsa - XXPEN$IVE by Erika Jayne

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater - Cha Cha - 24K Magic by Bruno Mars

Chris Kattan and Witney Carson - Cha Cha - What is Love by Haddaway

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev - Viennese Waltz - She's Always a Woman by Billy Joel

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy - Quickstep - Good Time Good Life by Erin Bowman

Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy - Viennese Waltz - Make Something Beautiful by Ben Rector

Mr. T and Kym Herjavec - Cha Cha - Theme from the A-Team by Mike Post, Pete Carpenter and The Daniel Caine Orchestra

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold - Quickstep - Go Cubs Go by Steve Goodman

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd - Cha Cha - Let Me Love You by DJ Snake and Tiësto featuring Justin Bieber

It's too soon to say who will be the first to get eliminated, but fans have already started placing bets on Chris Kattan and Mr. T not lasting long in the season.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.