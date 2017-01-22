The previous episode of Dance Moms titled ALDC Ain't Dead has seen the group performance based on the grave diggers. The latest and upcoming episode will see a new competitor to perform opposite Brynn Rumfallo.

The episode 9 titled Battle of the Blondes will be very special for Abby as ALDC will earn the perfect score for their group performance for the first time in this season. In the episode promo, Abby will be seen saying: "Getting to the top is one thing, but staying there, it's a whole different ball game." Ashlee will also complain, "The last thing I need is for a mom to come in and bully my kid again." Another dance mom, Kira, says in the promo, "Abby does not have confidence in the team otherwise, she would not have brought another dancer in."

Here the official synopsis of the episode reads:

Abby auditions a new dancer to be a member of the team that's heading to Nationals. The moms are hopeful about the new dancer, but [Brynn's mother] Ashlee disagrees after her mom insults Brynn.

However, there is a new girl, Jane Dickson, who is said to have been introduced, the spoiler website suggested. She is a 14-year-old resident of Los Angeles. Abby will give her a solo performance. Alongside, Junior Division's Maesi will perform a solo as well. Her solo was choreographed by Deja Carter and was a continuation of a combination she posted the previous week that earned over 1.5 million views.

Dance Moms season 7 episode 9 airs at 9 pm EST on Lifetime. You can live-stream the episode via My Lifetime. Watch the promo below.