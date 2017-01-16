Dance Moms season 7 episode 8 will see graveyard-inspired group routine by the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC). Based on the grave diggers, the episode 8 titled ALDC Aint' Dead Yet, will show the group performance of Brynn Rumfallo, Camryn Bridges, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes and Nia Sioux. Dance coach Abby takes the girls to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to have a surreal experience.

The promo hinted that as Miller is pretty excited about the concept but the mothers seem to be worried about who should be in the front or centre during the performance. It also teases that Miller talking about a mom who is becoming "poisonous" day by day.

Here the official synopsis reads:

Abby takes the girls to a cemetery to get them in the spirit for a graveyard-inspired group routine. The moms are frustrated with Brynn's special treatment; and Elliana and Lilliana are assigned head-to-head solos, leading Yolanda to crack under pressure at the competition.

According to the spoiler website, Kendall Vertes represents the ALDC in the Teen Solo category while Mini Division's Lilliana Ketchman and Elliana Walmsley go head to head with their solos. Eliana's solo is based on the famous silent film actor Charlie Chaplin. Kendall's solo performance is based on a car crash theme but in reverse. Mini Division's Liliiana will rank first in the overall category; she performs acrobatics on Dainty But Dangerous.

Dance Moms season 7 episode 4 airs at 9 pm EST on Lifetime. You can live-stream the episode via My Lifetime. Watch the promo below.