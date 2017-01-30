This week's episode of Dance Moms season 7 Breathless in Denver takes place in Denver, Colorado and Abby Lee Dance Company's (ALDC) original dancers will go head-to-head against each other including Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker. They will also feature in group performance.

Also read: Watch Dance Moms season 7 episode 9 live online: Who is the new competitor of Brynn Rumfallo?

The preview of the episode hinted that Dance Mom coach Abby will be upset for some reason. Abby is seen bursting out to her student's mothers: "You're dance mommies. You don't understand!" Later in the preview, Abby is shown in tears and storming out of the dressing room, saying "Nope. I'm done."

As the mothers are shown complaining regarding Abby's decision to include the minis in the weekly group routine, Abby breaks down. Explaining Abby behaviour, Ashlee Allen says: "She's just on the verge of a breakdown."

According to TV Guide, the synopsis of the episode says:

The ALDC travel to Denver for a competition, where Kalani, Kendall and Nia perform solos. Later, the mini team does a technically-complicated group dance; and the moms worry about ruining their winning streak with Nationals approaching.

ALDC dominates the entire Sheer Talent competition while Kalani has earned the first rank in the Senior Division with her solo Contemporary performance called Say Something, Say Anything. The episode will also feature Kendall's solo Contemporary routine The Journey that placed her first in the Teen division. Nia has bagged the second rank with her specialty dance, The Promised Land.

Dance Moms season 7 episode 10 airs at 9 pm EST on Lifetime. You can live-stream the episode via My Lifetime. Watch the promo below.