Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller series, returns with episode 9 this Wednesday, August 23, at 10.50 pm KST. This chapter will probably focus on the various challenges faced by team leader Kang Ki Hyung.

The veteran National Criminal Investigation (NCI) profiler is suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the demise of his wife, Seo Hye Won. His superiors have already asked him to take a break from his professional life, but he is not willing.

Lately, the team leader has been making several wrong decisions and it is affecting the team. Although Kim Hyun Joon and Ha Sun Woo are trying hard to cover up for his mistakes, the superiors want him to stop leading the team.

In the upcoming episodes, resident genius Lee Han might also ask Kang Ki Hyung to take a break from his professional life. The promo shows him arguing with the team leader while they discuss the serial kidnapping case.

When the team leader casually says, "Kidnapping cases are not within our authority", Lee Han tells him, "I don't think you should take this lightly." The female lead also believes the team should try to save the missing children. "There is a high chance that the missing children are alive," she says in the footage.

But the veteran profiler believes the team is just wasting time searching for the kidnappers. "For kidnap, unless you find them within 24 hours, the children are likely to be found dead," agrees Lee Han.

The team finds out there are three people involved in the crime and realise things are complicated than they expected.

Click here to watch Bride Of The Water God episodes 9 and 10 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: