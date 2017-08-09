The highly trained profilers, led by Kang Ki Hyung, are likely to chase a group of terrorists, who use biological weapons on their victims. The unexpected causality in the city hospital will keep the team busy.
The promo shows Ha Sun Woo and team studying the case thoroughly before rushing to the hospital. They realise that something is odd and try to get some information from the laboratory. Gradually, the profilers realise that biological weapons are used on the victims.
As the team focuses on the possibilities of terrorist involvement in the tragic incident, they realise that it is done by someone with psychological issues. Kim Hyun Joon finds out the culprit really enjoys watching his victims suffer.
The video also hints at troubled moments for Lee Han. Will he get affected by the biological weapon and meet his demise or find a way out to fight with it?
"Sometimes, it creates variants that are more vulnerable to infection. It is a typical biological weapon. Even inhaling it can result in a fatality rate of 95 percent. Would the culprit feel excited while watching the victims die? He might know the reason why," somebody says in the footage.