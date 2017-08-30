Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller series, will be back with episode 11 this Wednesday, August 30, at 10.50pm KST. This chapter will probably feature troubled moments for NCI's media liaison officer, Yoo Min Young.

Since Kim Hyun Joon predicted another murder in the near future, the team members will have to come up with an effective plan to prevent the crime. The highly trained profilers will try out different methods to trap the culprits.

While tracking the criminals, Yoo Min Young gets kidnapped and tortured by the culprits. Behind-the scene photos show her being tied up in a chair and a killer trying to feed her. Instead of finding a way out to escape, the media liaison officer might risk her life to help the team members.

Yoo Min Young will try to divert the attention of the criminals by engaging them in a conversation. So, it remains to be seen whether she will manage to escape from there safely or end up as casualty.

The viewers of the Korean mini-series can also expect to watch some action-packed sequences between Lee Joon Gi and Jung Tae Woo in the upcoming episodes. New stills feature intense scenes between the male protagonist and the criminal.

Actor Kim Won Hae might also make a guest appearance this week as serial killer Kim Yong Cheol, who is popularly known as The Reaper. Although team leader Kang Ki Hyung urged Kim Hyun Joon and Ha Sun Woo to stay away from the serial killer, they might continue their investigation against him.

Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: