Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller drama series, will be back with episode 20 this Thursday, September 28, at 10.50pm KST. The finale will probably feature serial killer Kim Yong Cheol aka The Reaper behind bars.

Before getting into the details of episode 20, here is a quick recap of episode 19. The chapter began with a conversation between the psychic killer and National Criminal Investigation (NCI) team leader Kang Ki Hyung, who was accompanied by Kim Hyun Joon.

The meeting was arranged at a luxurious cafe, which was surrounded by a team of NCI personnel and the police. But the culprit was confident about walking out freely from there. The investigators wanted to find out the whereabouts of NCI director Baek San, who had gone missing.

Also read Bride Of The Water God season 2 predictions

Although the Reaper provoked the NCI team leader to make a deal with him, he refused to do so. So, the criminal handed over a black leather bag to Kang Ki Hyung and said, "This is my ticket to my way out of here."

Episode 19 then featured several copycat crimes through flashback sequences and it was revealed that the crimes were carried out by a few college students under the guidelines of Kim Yong Cheol.

The highly trained profilers would probably find a way out to send the psychic killer behind bars. But before succeeding in their mission, they could face some unexpected challenges and witness the death of people around them.

The promo for episode 20 shows Kim Hyun Joon interrogating a murder suspect, who refuses to co-operate with him. "Don't you want to know what it feels like to kill someone," the murder suspect asks the NCI officer.

The video also shows Kang Ki Hyung calling the reaper a killing machine. He then informs his team members that the culprit wants to destroy the team. The footage even shows Ha Sun Woo informing Lee Han, "Now that he began, he will never stop." The clip ends by teasing the demise of director Baek San.

Click here to watch Criminal Minds episode 20 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video-streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: