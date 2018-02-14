This Thursday, February 15, Chinese community from across the globe and others will watch Chinese New Year special CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2018 online via streaming live and through televised coverage as they welcome the Year of the Dog.

The television show, which is said to have the largest number of audience for an entertainment program in the world, is expected to feature some special performances by popular music artists in the country.

Will former EXO members Luhan and Kris aka Wu Yifan be a part of the celebration? Well, they are yet to release an official statement regarding their presence at the annual event.

Chinese New Year 2018: Will Year Of The Dog be lucky for RM, Sehun and other Korean celebrities?

The highlight of this year's New Year Gala, which is described as the Chinese Super Bowl, is likely to be the reunion of pop singers Faye Wong and Na Ying. The artists are reportedly planning to share the stage for a special performance, according to Asia One.

The buzz about Wong and Ying's presence at the Spring Festival Gala started doing the rounds after a photo of them with producer Qian Lei in a recording studio circulated online. Along with the image, a photo of a paper with the lyrics of a song titled Chong Feng or reunion has also circulated online. However, the singers are yet to confirm their presence at the annual event.

The theme for this year's festival gala is Technology, ecology, and culture and it will feature "illusive" scenery to the viewers with cutting-edge technology.

This year, the viewers will get a chance to experience some special audio and visual effects during the show as the content will be captured through high-resolution cameras and good quality audio equipment.

Earlier this week, organizers of the New Year's Gala -- abbreviated in Chinese as Chunwan-- have revealed the event will be captured in 4K Ultra HD resolution, which is much clearer than regular HD resolution and better than traditional films.

Zhao Guihua, deputy chief of CCTV Technology Production Center, has said that all the 12 cameras installed on site are of 4K resolution. Guihua has also said that the audio equipment installed at the venues can compete with 3D audio quality of movie theatres, reported ECNS.

The organizers are also planning to broadcast the Chinese New Year special program with LED lights projecting Beijing headquarters of CCTV.

Apart from Beijing, CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2018 has four sub-venues in the provinces of Guizhou, Guangdong, Shandong, and Hainan.

In Guizhou province, the show will be held in the Dong Ethnic Group village in Zhaoxing. It will focus on local style, which will be combined with the culture of Dong ethnic group.

In Guangdong Province, the event will be held in Zhuhai city. During the event, an aquarium called the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, which is the world's largest manmade bridge crossing the sea that connects Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macao, will be featured.

In Shandong province, the gala will be hosted by two cities - Qufu city, the hometown of renowned philosopher and scholar Confucius, and Taian city, a place that is known for its scenic beauty and profound culture.

In Hainan province, the show will be held in Sanya city and it is expected to present the program in three dimensions.

Watch CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2018 live online: