The untimely demise of Sridevi has left her family, friends and fans shattered to the core. In fact, many are re-watching her iconic films to relive the magic she created on-screen. And now, a commercial featuring Sridevi is doing the rounds and is also believed to be her last advertisement.

Shot for Ching's Snacky Oats, the short video showcases Sridevi as the super-cool mother who raps for her children. Watching the video of ever-so-charming Sridevi will surely leave fans teary-eyed.

A report in SpotboyE said that the commercial was supposed to go on air on Monday, February 26. However, there is no confirmation on whether it will be ever telecast.

Meanwhile, Sridevi's mortal remains are yet to reach India from Dubai. The repatriation process has been delayed as the Dubai police are further investigating the case.

The reason for the veteran actress' death, who passed away on Saturday, February 24, in Dubai, was earlier cited as cardiac arrest. But, the Dubai police later released a statement saying that Sridevi's death was due to accidental drowning. Traces of alcohol was also found in the late actress' blood samples.

In Mumbai, a stream of visitors continue to show up in Sridevi's brother-in-law Anil Kapoor's residence. Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Jaya Prada, Kamal Haasan, Kshanaam co-star Venkatesh, Karisma Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Tabu and many others arrived to pay their last respect.

The Chandni actress had extended her stay in the country after attending the grand wedding of Mohit Marwah along with husband-producer Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Boney and Khushi had, however, returned to Mumbai a day before the unfortunate day.