Arsenal might have suffered their annual last 16 meltdown, but Manchester City will want to keep the Premier League flag flying high when they host Monaco in the last 16 first leg of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester City vs Monaco team news

Pep Guardiola's side came out of a difficult group which also had Barcelona and their reward was a round of 16 tie with the French Ligue 1 leaders Monaco, who knocked Tottenham out of this competition.

If you look at the fixture just on the two team names alone, City look like the clear favourites. But, dig a little deeper and the tie doesn't seem so cut and dry.

Monaco have been one of the better teams in Europe this season and they have been near unstoppable in front of goal, averaging three goals a game. Pep Guardiola knows the huge threat posed by Radamel Falcao and co. and the Spaniard is hopeful his team can contain one of the best attacking teams on the continent.

"As a spectator, it is so nice to see them," Guardiola said of Monaco. "I am really impressed how good they are -- physical, strong.

"The full-backs play like wingers, the wingers play like attacking midfielders. The two strikers are fighters and in the box – Falcao, (Valere) Germain – they are killers.

"Both holding midfielders are intelligent, physically strong, they arrive to the box. Complete team. It is the most successful team in Europe in terms of scoring goals, so tough draw. Looking forward to playing against them, just compliments because they are a really good team."

That is high praise indeed from Guardiola and validation for the brilliant work that Leonardo Jardim, the Monaco manager, has put in. All the kind words will, of course be forgotten when the referee blows the whistle to start the game, but City will know they are in for a proper Champions League contest.

The key for Manchester City in this first leg is not to go into a defensive meltdown – make sure the passes are assured and crisp and that individual mistakes are completely cut out.

When Monaco played Arsenal in the last 16 a couple of seasons ago, they took complete advantage of the home team's naivety, with their pace and counter-attacking prowess proving to be too much. City would have looked at that result and the ones against Tottenham this season and will know the dangers Monaco possess.

"It doesn't matter who you play against -- PSG, Spurs, whoever. It is in our DNA to play the way we play. This is our 11th game [in the Champions League this season]. We played four qualifiers, six in the group stage and we've always played the same way."

That means there will be no surprises. It will be down to the tactics of the two teams on the night and who executes them best.

