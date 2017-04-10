Merseyside Police on Monday said they are looking into a CCTV footage from a Liverpool pub, showing Everton star midfielder Ross Barkley being punched by an unidentified man on Sunday April 9. This happened just after the Toffees' 4-2 win over defending Premier League champions Leicester City at the Goodison Park.

Barkley played a key role in the match as Everton have now won all the seven home matches this season.

The footballer's lawyers have released this statement: "We can confirm Ross was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a stranger who approached him on Sunday evening."

The CCTV footage, which according to reports, is from the Santa Chupitos cocktail bar in Liverpool city centre, shows the attacker throwing a right cross punch at the 23-year-old footballer, knocking him out. Possibly, a verbal altercation had taken place between them moments before.

After the unprovoked assault on Barkley, the attacker was whisked away from the scene by another man. So far, Everton Football Club or England international Barkley have not come out with a statement.

"Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city centre," said a statement from the police department. "No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident."

More details awaited.