May the force always be with Carrie Fisher.

After suffering a heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles, Star War actress Carrie Fisher passed away at a hospital in Los Angeles. Celebrities from the industry tweeted about the loss to the industry and many heartbroken fans are reliving Star War moments, watching Princess Leia shine in her golden bikini.

Also read: Carrie Fisher, George Michael among the celebrities who died in December 2016

But did you know how she got the role? In a grainy video that has emerged on YouTube, the then 19-year-old Fisher is seen reading her part of the Rebel Alliance leader opposite Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford. Even through the audition, Fisher's acting skills are evident in the clip.

Little did anyone think then that the role would shoot the actress to a level of fame where her character's name, Princess Leia, would become synonym to her career. The role was reprised in four movies after the first one.

The actress went on to do numerous other popular roles in her career but fans remember the actress for bringing Princess Leia to life.

The actress is said to have completed her work on Star Wars Episode VIII, which is scheduled to be released in December 2017.

Her family is stunned by the loss. The actress's daughter, Billie Lourd, has been getting massive support from Taylor Lautner and Scream Queens co-stars after her mother's death. Celebrities like Jon Stamos and Ariana Grande have been showing their support to Lourd.

Fisher's sister, Joely Fisher, posted a picture of herself with sister Carrie. "Breaking my silence with a broken heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you take her away from us," Joely captioned the picture.