Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber both made an appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show this year. Both of them participated in the famous Carpool Karaoke segment with the host, but separately. However, fans of the now separated couple always wait for opportunities to see the two together. And one fan brought the two together, only with a twist.

A fan of the couple put together clips from different sections of the Carpool Karaoke segment featuring the two singers and it is a job well done. Not only are the fans enjoying the edit, according to Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez has also watched the video and found it "really cute."

A source told the website, "Selena has seen the video and she loves it, she thinks it is really cute and well done. She looks at it very fondly and is very happy with it. It makes her smile." How can one not love it? The adorable edited video takes us all back to the days when the two were madly in love and fans of the couple miss them.

The well-edited video shows the singers singing Never Say Never and Love you like a love song, discussing Gomez's ginger shots, Bieber declaring that he is an emotional guy which is followed by a well-edited shoulder pat by Gomez. The mix leaves every viewing exclaiming, "Can we just have an episode with the two of them in it already?"

Haven't watched the video yet? Watch it here:

This video killed me ?❤️ Follow @dscvrm (me) for more ? Tag a friend ? #dscvrm A video posted by Going Private in 60 seconds!!? (@dscvrm) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

After separating, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have avoided public appearances and associating themselves with each other. The couple dated each other for roughly four years before breaking up.

While there was no official announcement about the split, the Sorry singer admitted to being single on Ellen DeGeneres Show recently. Whereas for Come and Get It singer, 2016 has been a revolutionary year where she was seen focusing on her health and staying far away from social media.