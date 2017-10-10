Watch British rapper Loyle Carner kick out sexist fan from his show Close
Watch British rapper Loyle Carner kick out sexist fan from his show

British rapper Loyle Carner made a point by kicking out a fan who he had been told was shouting sexist comments toward his female supporting act Elisa Imperilee at the University of East Anglia on 8 October. Carner later tweeted to confirm that the person in question has been permanently banned from the venue.