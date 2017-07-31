Bride Of The Water God, the tvN romantic fantasy drama that is also known as The Bride Of Habaek, returns with episode 9 this Monday, July 31, at 10.50pm KST. The chapter will focus on the rivalry between Habaek and Hooye.

Once again, the neuropsychiatrist Yoon So Ah will become a victim in the fight between two gods. As Bi Ryum continues to harass the half god and provoke him to use his powers, the half god could unfurl his wrath on the female lead.

The promo hints at troubled moments for the descendant, who gets abducted by the resort CEO. The video begins with a conversation between the wind god and the half god. "Are you pretending to be a nice guy?" Bi Ryum asks Hooye.

Also read The King Loves episodes 9 and 10 preview

The footage then features a showdown between the two gods. "What can you do to me? Kill me? Are you good as I am?" the resort CEO asks Bi Ryum. He also talks about his involvement in the missing of earth god.

The video even shows goddess Moora confronting the water god about his relationship with the female lead. "I don't know why you are hesitating. But I wouldn't leave it alone this time," she informs Habaek. The promo then teases a break up between the onscreen couple shortly before So Ah gets abducted by the half god. Who will reach out for her help?

The Korean drama lovers are eagerly waiting to watch a showdown between Habaek and Hooye. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 67 percent of the participants believe that the water god will save the neuropsychiatrist.

A section of fans are also looking forward to see Moora, Bi Ryum or Nam Soo Ri using their supernatural powers against the half god to help the female lead. It remains to be seen if the male protagonist and his friends can bring down the resort CEO.

Click here to watch Bride Of The Water God episodes 9 and 10 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: