Bride Of The Water God, the tvN romantic fantasy drama that is also known as The Bride Of Habaek, returns with episode 7 this Monday, July 24, at 10pm KST. This chapter will probably reveal some new details about the relationship between Yoon So Ah and Habaek.

The female lead could become more close to the water god shortly before she breaks up with him. The neuropsychiatrist is not really happy to see him suffer because of her. Moreover, she knows that it is impossible to get her happy ending with him.

In the promo, Shin Se Kyung's character talks about farewell. After apologising to the male protagonist, she says, "Let's take it as an early farewell party." The video also shows her crying out loudly saying that nothing is working for him because of her.

Meanwhile, goddess Moo Ra and the wind god Bi Ryum become suspicious about the water god. They believe that he has no plans to return and it is because of the descendant. Will they came up with a plan to split the onscreen couple?

Click here to watch Bride Of The Water God episode 7 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

An interesting fan theory written on a streaming site suggests that So Ah is Habaek's second love. If the fan theory is to be believed, a human betrayed the water god in the past and it could be the female lead's ancestor. Check out the fan theory below:

Soo Ah's ancestor is Habaek's first love. He mentioned in the story that the gods allowed a human to live in the realm of gods, but she wanted to return temporarily to the humans for her parents since they were sick. So they let her go with provisions but she never returned because she fell in love with another human. The gods were offended and felt betrayed since they were so good to her, thus her husband (she dies during childbirth) and her son were 'cursed' although it said that they promised to be servants of the gods forever. So maybe it was why Moo Ra warned Habaek not to make the same mistake again because she feels he's starting to fall for her.

Watch the trailer for Bride Of The Water God episode 7 below: