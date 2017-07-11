Bride Of The Water God, the tvN romantic fantasy drama that is also known as The Bride of Habaek, returns with episode 4 this Tuesday, July 11, at 10 pm KST. Things are likely to intensify between water god Ha Baek and neuropsychiatrist So Ah in this chapter.

The on-screen couple had to face several challenges in episode 3. While the male protagonist was struggling to make a living, the female lead was trying to figure out the real reason for her to have some strange feelings for Nam Joo Hyuk's character.

The water god and his descendant tried to ignore each other a lot and they finally came to an agreement that if she helps him find a god then he wouldn't disturb her again. So, she takes him to her friend and seeks her help in treating him.

However, things take a turn for the worst after Ha Baek finds out that So Ah was tricking him and he becomes furious with her. Shortly, somebody tries to kill her and the water god uses his powers to save her.

A set of new characters were also introduced in the Korean mini-series. Apart from featuring f (x) member Krystal Jung as goddess Moo Ra and Drinking Solo star Gong Myung as wind god Bi Ryum, Signal actress Choi Woo Ri and Woman With A Suitcase star Bae Noo Ri also made their first appearance in the show.

The promo shows Ha Baek giving a warning to So Ah after he realises that she has started admiring him. "Don't fall for me. If you fall for me, there is no cure," the water god says in the footage. Shortly, the neuropsychiatrist meets the wind god, who greets her casually.

Click here to watch Bride Of The Water God episode 4 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: