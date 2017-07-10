Bride Of The Water God, the tvN romantic fantasy drama that is also known as The Bride Of Habaek, returns with episode 3 this Monday, July 10, at 10pm KST. This chapter could focus on the beginning of a rivalry between water god Ha Baek and resort CEO Hoo Ye.

The male leads are trying hard to impress the neuropsychiatrist, So Ah, but it won't be easy for them mainly because she does not have any feelings for both of them. While the female lead considers the water god as a mental patient, she sees the resort CEO as a greedy human being.

In episode 3, Shin Se Kyung's character will get entangled in a love triangle with the water god and the resort CEO. When the female lead asks Habaek if he is really a god, he says, "Ya...In my mind I only thought about you. I couldn't help it...I keep having you in my thoughts."

Nam Joo Hyuk's character confronts his rival and asks him, "Why are you following my around?" He then tells So Ah that the CEO is pretending to be somebody very close to her and she explains, "We keep running into each other."

The video also features f(x) member Krystal Jung as goddess Moora and Drinking Solo star Gong Myung as the wind god Bi Ryum. As the goddess gets involved in the relationship between the onscreen couple, the wind god observes them. "Mystery, thriller or suspense... What is going on?," he says in the footage.

Click here to watch Bride Of The Water God episode 3 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

