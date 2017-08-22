Bride of The Water God, the tvN romantic fantasy drama that is also known as The Bride Of Habaek, will be back with episode 16 this Tuesday, August 22, at 10.50pm KST. The finale will probably feature the demise of Habaek.

It was already predicted by the high priest that Yoon So Ah will die before the water god's crowning ceremony. The male protagonist now knows about his ill-fated relationship with the neuropsychiatrist and he wants to do everything to protect her.

The promo indicates that the water god will sacrifice his life for the female lead. "It's the deity's duty to protect human beings. How can I call myself a King If I can't even save that one woman?" the water god asks Moora in the clip.

But the goddess confronts Habaek and asks him to explain why So Ah's life is so important to him. "You are going to use that remaining power on her?" she asks. Even Biryum tries to convince the water god and informs his friend that he will die if he doesn't go back.

When the female lead finds out that the water god has made a life changing decision for her, she asks him, "You are going to die? You are going to disappear from my memory?" He calmly tells her, "I told you that I will protect you. I love you."

Click here to watch Bride Of The Water God episode 16 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

