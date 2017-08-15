The tvN romantic fantasy drama Bride Of The Water God aka The Bride Of Habaek returns with episode 14 this Tuesday, August 15, at 10.50pm KST. This chapter will probably feature the demise of Yoon So Ah.

The neuropsychiatrist was really happy to see Habaek back in the human world. Although the female lead knows that the water god will be going back to his world soon, she was planning to enjoy every moment with him.

However, Moora and Biryum will never let the onscreen couple get their happy ending. The goddess will do anything to hurt the descendant and the wind god will help her out just because he is blindly in love with her.

For Shin Hooye, it will be hard to see the neuropsychiatrist with the water god. But he does not want to hurt anyone. So, he will try to forget everything and move on with his life. The half god has already declined the offer he received from the goddess to harm the female lead.

But the promo hints at troubled moments for So Ah, as it shows her abduction. The neuropsychiatrist could have been surprised to hear the resort CEO asking her if they have met before. She decides to meet him in the evening and make sure that he is fine.

When So Ah meets the half god, she finds out that he is struggling with some mental issues. Shortly, she receives a call from Habaek, who tells her to return home soon. The clip then teases the demise of So Ah in the hands of Hooye.

The footage also shows the wind god confronting the water god. "Why didn't you tell me anything until now? I shouldn't have gone there. I regret it so much," Biryum says.

Click here to watch Bride Of The Water God episode 14 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: