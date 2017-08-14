The tvN romantic fantasy drama Bride Of The Water God aka The Bride Of Habaek returns with episode 13 this Monday, August 13, at 10.50pm KST. The chapter will revolve around the love triangle between Habaek, Yoon So Ah and Shin Hooye.

The neuropsychiatrist could find it really hard to choose between the water god and the half god. Although her first choice is always the water god, the female lead knows that she cannot get her happy ending with him.

Meanwhile, it will not be easy for the female lead to see the male protagonist fight with the resort CEO for her. So, the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the neuropsychiatrist to come up with a plan to sort things out.

Since the promo has already indicated that the half god will be using his evil powers against the water god, the descendant might try to protect her lover. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, 42 percent of the participants opined that So Ah will try to help Habaek.

A section of fans also said that goddess Moora or wind god Biryum might use their powers against the half god to protect the water god. But it remains to be seen if the male protagonist will defeat his rival in the showdown.

The upcoming episode of the Korean mini-series might also feature the dark side of goddess Moora. She is willing to do anything to split the onscreen couple and the wind god is always there to help her out. So the water god and his lover might face some unexpected challenges this week.

