The tvN romantic fantasy drama Bride Of The Water God The Bride of Habaek returns with episode 11 this Monday, August 7, at 10.50pm KST. This chapter will probably focus on the love triangle between Habaek, Yoon So Ah and Shin Hooye.

The water god was furious to see the resort CEO with the neuropsychiatrist. Since the male protagonist knows that the half god will do anything to impress the female lead, he will surely take out his anger on him.

The promo features a showdown between the two male leads. In the clip, the water god asks his rival if it's fine to be irresponsible. The female lead gets confused and asks them the real reason for fighting with each other.

Also read Criminal Minds episode 5 preview

The video then features Hooye walking on the streets as tears roll-out of his eyes. "Does someone like me? Even if I have that girl by my side, do I deserve it? he says to himself in the video. Shortly, he meets Bi Ryum, who tries to provoke him.

The footage then features the voice over of the wind god saying, "If I have to ask you for a favour, should I ask you to hold on to me or should I ask you to let me go."

The promo also features a conversation between So Ah and Moora. "I am asking you to let go of Habaek. He loves you," the goddess informs the neuropsychiatrist. So she says, "However much I think about it, this will never work out."

The footage even shows the water god proposing his defendant. "You are my first love and I want you to be my last love. I want to hug you. I want to kiss you. Let's just stay like this," he says in the video.

Click here to watch Bride Of The Water God episode 11 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: