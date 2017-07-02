Out-of-retirement fights remain the order of the day for the veteran boxers who still feel there is unfinished business for them inside the ring. While Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor this August, Philippines legend Manny Pacquiao is in his second out-of-retirement fight on Sunday, July 2.

The 38-year-old takes on 29-year-old Australian pro boxer Jeff Horn in a 12-round boxing fight, billed at the 'Battle of Brisbane'.

With the event taking place in Brisbane, the home support could come as a major boost for Horn, who is 16-0-1 in his pro boxing career. Pacquiao's WBO Welterweight title is on the line.

A win for the Filipino could possibly pave way for Pacquiao to consider fighting British boxer Amir Khan or even have that possible dream rematch against Mayweather. However, we repeat that only on the occasion of a win, can these possibilities arise.

Pacquiao may be entering this match at the back of a Unanimous Decision (UD) win against Jessie Vargas in November 2016, but the fact remains that Horn is an explosive striker, fierce enough to cause major damage within the first five rounds itself.

Horn enters this match at the back of two Technical KnockOut (TKO) victories. He defeated Rico Mueller in the ninth round in October 2016 and then, went ahead to defeat Ali Funeka in the sixth round in December 2016.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, who has a stunning 59-6-2 record in his pro boxing career, will be looking to using his speed and experience. Maybe the speed has gone with age, but nevertheless, the Filipino does know the tricks of the trade as he is one of the best out there.

As for Horn, the Australian still has a long way to go.

Weigh-in results

Pacquiao: 145.7 pounds

Horn: 146.3 pounds

Boxing match schedule

Date: July 2

July 2 Time : 1:30 pm local time onwards (4 am BST, 8:30 am IST, 11 pm EST - Saturday)

: 1:30 pm local time onwards (4 am BST, 8:30 am IST, 11 pm EST - Saturday) Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Where to watch live

INDIA: No broadcast

PHILIPPINES: TV - Sky PPV

AUSTRALIA: TV - Foxtel PPV

USA: TV - ESPN. Live stream - WatchESPN

UK: TV - Box Nation (channel 437/490 on Sky, 548 on Virgin Media and 415 on BT TV). Live stream - BoxNation app

CANADA: TV - Super Channel