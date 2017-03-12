Poonam Pandey is back again with a new Holi special video, and as expected, it has many sexy glimpses of the diva. Wishing her fans a Happy Holi, Poonam shared the video on social media.

The latest hot video shows Poonam in a bikini, and getting colours poured on her from all sides. Like her earlier videos, this time also she is seen flaunting her assets, and showing her oomph factor.

Before releasing the video, the model-turned actress had shared some photos also from the shoot. The pictures had bikini-clad Poonam flaunting her butt*** and other assets.

Poonam, who is considered to be a big time publicity seeker, hardly misses a chance to amuse her fans with raunchy videos on different occasions. In other news, she will next be seen in Govinda's upcoming movie Aa Gaya Hero. The diva has an item number in the film.

However, there was a buzz recently suggesting that Poonam's song video will be removed from the movie as the makers of the film had later thought that such song videos are not appropriate for a family entertainer. Nevertheless, Poonam had denied the buzz and had said that her item number will not be removed. Check Poonam's latest Holi special video and photos:

Tweethearts!! A brand new Holi video on its way..stay tuned ;) ? pic.twitter.com/7P5iow5lKF — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) 11 March 2017