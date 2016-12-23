The Perth Scorchers have no doubt been the best team in the Big Bash League so far. They were the runners up in the first two editions of the Big Bash League, they won the third and fourth edition of the tournament and reached the semi finals in the last season. Now, the team will expect nothing less going into the new season as the Perth Scorchers have one of the most settled squads in the league.

The Perth Scorchers will play their first match against the Adelaide strikers at the WACA in the second Big Bash League match of the day. While the Scorchers will be looking for a winning start to the campaign, the Strikers will be looking to bounce back after their loss to the Brisbane Heat two days ago.

The Perth Scorchers will be captained once again by the Australian veteran Adam Voges whose experience with the bat will certainly be a plus point for the Scorchers. The Scorchers have recruited England's Ian Bell and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson to bolster their batting and bowling line up. They will be without hard hitting batsman Shaun Marsh who is recovering from a broken finger.

The Adelaide Strikers came close to defeating the Brisbane Heat in their first match after Ben Dunk and Jake Weatherald got the Strikers to a good start putting up a partnership of 133 runs from 11 overs, but after they lost their top two batsmen the rest of the team could not keep up the same level of intensity as they lost a lot of wickets towards the end.

Ben Dunk and Jake Weatherald will have to put in a similar performance against the Scorchers if they are to avoid another defeat. With a strong opening paring of Dunk and Weatherald, the middle order batsman of the Strikers will have to put in a better performance especially Kieron Pollard and Travis Head as it was their dismissals that cost the Strikers the match against the Heat.

Squads

Perth Scorchers: Adam Voges (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Ian Bell, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Cameron Valente, Sam Whiteman, David Willey

Adelaide Strikers: Brad Hodge (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Travis Head, Chris Jordan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Kieron Pollard, Kane Richardson, Kelvin Smith, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald

The Big Bash League 2016-17 match between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers is set to start at 18:15 local (10:15 GMT | 15:45 IST)

