The Melbourne Renegades will be looking to continue their winning start in the Big Bash League when they take on the Perth Scorchers in their second match of the tournament at the Docklands Stadium later today.

Also read: Global Soccer Awards 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo wins another award this year

The Melbourne Renegades will be full of confidence going into this match after they defeated defending champions Sydney Thunder by a 49-run margin. Their captain, Aaron Finch, stole the show with the bat as his 63 from 37 balls powered the Renegades to a total of 179, which proved to be too much for the Thunder. Callum Ferguson also had a decent showing with the bat as he managed to put up 38 runs on the board.

The Renegades had a good all-round bowling performance as they managed to restrict the Sydney Thunder to a total of just 131 as they got them all out. Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and Brad Hogg all picked up two wickets each. Chris Tremain, despite taking only one wicket against the Thunder was tight with the ball as he gave away only 21 runs from 4 overs.

The Melbourne Renegades will be without two of their main bowlers in James Pattinson and Peter Siddle who are both nursing an injury, but that will not be much of a concern for them considering how their current bowlers have performed. The Renegades will be hoping for much of the same as they look to make it two wins out of two.

The Perth Scorchers had a fine start to the BBL after they managed a 48 run victory against the Adelaide Strikers in their first match but they could not repeat their performance against the Sydney Sixers as they lost by six wickets. The likes of Ian Bell, Michael Klinger and Shaun Marsh will all have to step up in this match as the Scorchers look to avoid another defeat.

The Perth Scorchers have been pretty good with the ball so far David Willey, Jhye Richardson picked up two wickets each in the first match. In their loss against the Sixers Andrew Tye was the star performer with the ball as he managed to pick up three crucial wickets. The Scorchers missed Mitchell Johnson in the second match as they decided to rest the Australian bowler. Johnson, who picked up 3 wickets in their first match will come back straight into the squad as the Scorchers look to get their campaign back on track.

Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (Captain), Tom Beaton, Dwayne Bravo, Tom Cooper, Xavier Doherty, Callum Ferguson, Marcus Harris, Brad Hogg, Sunil Narine, Peter Nevill, James Pattinson, Nathan Rimmington, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade, Cameron White, Nick Winter

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Ian Bell, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, James Muirhead, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Voges (Captain), Cameron Valente, Sam Whiteman, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff

The Big Bash League 2016-17 match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers is set to start at 19:40 local time (08:40 GMT | 14:10 IST)

Where to watch

India: Star Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Australia: TV: Network Ten. Live Streaming: Bigbash.com.au

United Kingdom: Sky Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

South Africa: Supersport