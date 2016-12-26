The Big Bash League takes off again after a two day break as the Hobart Hurricanes take on the Melbourne Stars in the sixth match of the tournament today at the Bellerive Oval. The Melbourne Stars are the only team in the competition who are yet to play their opening match.

The Melbourne Stars are the most unlucky team in the Big Bash League after they managed a semi final exit in the first four editions of the BBL but they reached the finals in the last edition of the tournament only to lose out to the Sydney Thunder in the finals. They will be hoping to do one better this year after a consistent performance in the last five editions of the tournament, and given their current crop of players they are more than capable of challenging for the title.

Captained by David Hussey, the Stars will be without their new recruit Kevin Pietersen. Despite this, the Stars have a really strong side with a lot of Australian internationals in their squad. Although they will be missing Peter Handscomb who is starring for Australia against Pakistan, the team has plenty of depth with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Ben Hilfenhaus, Scott Boland and Adam Zampa who are all more than capable of changing the match.

The Hobart Hurricanes go into this match after a huge 60 run win over the Sydney Sixers thanks to D'Arcy Short who will be looking to put in another superb innings with the bat for the Hurricanes. This match will prove to be more of a test for the Hurricanes and the likes of Sangakkara who was disappointing in the first match and will now have to step up. The likes of Dan Christian and George Bailey who did not have much to do in the first match will really have to step up too if the Hurricanes are to come out with a win.

Shaun Tait who was outstanding with the ball in the previous match against the Sixers where he took three wickets will once again lead the charge with the ball along with Cameron Boyce. Stuart Broad who was signed by the Hurricanes earlier this year is expected to be available for selection soon.

Teams:

Hobart Hurricanes: Tim Paine (c), Dan Christian, Cameron Boyce, George Bailey, Stuart Broad, Hamish Kingston, Dom Michael, Sam Rainbird, Clive Rose, Kumar Sangakkara, D'Arcy Short, Shaun Tait, Jon Wells.

Melbourne Stars: David Hussey (c), Michael Beer, Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, James Faulkner, Evan Gulbis, Sam Harper, Ben Hilfenhaus, Glenn Maxwell, Rob Quiney, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wright, Adam Zampa

The Big Bash League 2016-17 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars is set to start at 19:10 local (08:10 GMT | 13:40 IST).

Where to watch

India: Star Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Australia: TV: Network Ten. Live Streaming: Bigbash.com.au

United Kingdom: TV: Sky Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

South Africa: Supersport