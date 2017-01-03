The Brisbane Heat will be looking to continue their 100 percent record in the Big Bash League this season when they take on the Sydney Sixers later today at the Gabba. The Brisbane Heat will be eyeing the top spot in the points table today, while the Sixers, who currently sit in fifth position, need to get more points on the board if they want to qualify for the semifinals of the BBL.

Check out the Worls cricket schedule for 2017

The Brisbane Heat have been the surprise package of this season's Big Bash League and a major portion of their success is due to the captaincy of Brendon McCullum. While McCullum has led by example being the captain, their batting has been nothing short of perfect so far. Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn have been two of their top and most consistent performers with the bat so far with the duo scoring 72 and 84 runs in their most recent victory against the Hobart Hurricanes. The Heat will be hoping for more of the same heading into their fourth match of the tournament.

Despite the Brisbane Heat winning all their matches so far, picking up wickets at regular intervals they have been quite expensive with the ball at times. They will be looking at Mark Steketee and Jack Wildermuth to pick up wickets with the duo already taking 9 wickets between them. While Samuel Badree has not picked up a lot of wickets this season he has been one of their more consistent bowlers and he will be a crucial player for them in this match and for the rest of the tournament.

The Sydney Sixers got off to a flyer of a start this season and made a huge statement in their first match after they defeated defending champions Sydney Thunder, but since then they have been really inconsistent winning two and losing two matches. With the Sixers already having played half their matches this season, they cannot afford any more slip ups.

In their most recent loss against the Adelaide Strikers, their batting order collapsed completely with Sam Billings being the only player on the pitch that looked eager to get some runs on the board. Daniel Hughes and Moises Henriques who scored 50+ runs in their first match have been disappointing in their following three matches and they will really have to improve their game.

Sean Abbott will once again be charged with wicket taking duty after he picked up 5 wickets and conceded just 16 runs from 4 overs in their previous match. Doug Bollinger and Ben Dwarshuis will also have to be at their best with the ball as the Sixers look to bounce back from their loss against Strikers. The good news for the Sixers heading into this match is that Nic Madinson and Jordan Silk will be available for selection.

Squads:

Brisbane Heat: Brendon McCullum (Captain), Samuel Badree, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Alex Doolan, Andrew Fekete, Luke Feldman, Jason Floros, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson, Nathan Reardon, Alex Ross, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (Captain), Sean Abbott, Sam Billings, Jackson Bird, Doug Bollinger, Johan Botha, Ben Dwarshuis, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Hughes, Michael Lumb, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Joe Mennie, Steve O'Keefe, Jason Roy, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc.

The Big Bash League 2016-17 match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers is set to start at 18:10 local (07:10 GMT | 12:40 IST)

Where to watch

India: Star Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Australia: TV: Network Ten. Live Streaming: Bigbash.com.au

United Kingdom: Sky Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

South Africa: Supersport