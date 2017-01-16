With just six matches left in the group stages of the Big Bash League, things are heating up as teams are looking to pick up wins to get into the top four and qualify for the semifinals. Today, the Melbourne Renegades and the Adelaide Strikers, who are currently placed 7th and 8th, respectively, will go head-to-head at the Adelaide Oval. Both teams are desperately looking for a win as the losing team will miss out on a chance to reach the semifinals.

Also read: Big Bash League 2016-17 schedule

The Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Renegades have had a horrible season so far, with both teams winning just two matches out of a possible six. Both teams head into this match on the back of defeats. Melbourne Stars beat the Strikers while the Hobart Hurricanes defeated the Melbourne Renegades despite the fact that they put up a huge total of 222 for Hobart to chase.

The Adelaide Strikers will have to put in a much better performance with the bat now if they are to avoid yet another defeat. Despite having Ben Dunk, Travis Head and Kieron Pollard, who are known for their big shots, the strikers have struggled with the bat and that has been the main reason for their loss in so many matches.

The Strikers will turn to Chris Jordan with the ball as he has been one of their most consistent bowlers, picking up nine wickets in the competition so far. Along with him, Ben Laughlin and Ish Sodhi are two other bowlers that the Strikers will look up to in a bid to avoid another defeat and keep their chances of qualifying for the semifinals alive.

The Melbourne Renegades started the tournament well, winning their first match against the Sydney Thunder. They were expected to do quite well this season but following an injury to Dwayne Bravo, one of their key all-rounders, their season took a turn for the worst. Since his injury, the Renegades have lost the balance that the West Indies player provides to the team.

The Renegades are known for their big hitting as they have scored less than 150 just once so far in this tournament. With the Adelaide Strikers struggling to get runs at the moment, they will certainly fancy their chances in this match. They will need a strong performance from Cameron White and their captain Aaron Finch as they look to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Sunil Narine has been exceptional with the ball for the Renegades and they will expect the same from him. Brad Hogg will also be given the task of taking wickets for the Renegades. But Tom Copper will be a player that Melbourne Renegades will reply upon the most in this match. After scoring 53 runs and picking up two wickets in their loss against the Hobart Hurricanes, Renegades fans will hope that he puts in a similar performance today.

The Big Bash League 2016-17 match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades is set to start at 19:10 local (08:10 GMT | 13:40 IST)

