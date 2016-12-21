The second match of the Big Bash League 2016-17 will see Adelaide Strikers taking on Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval today.

Adelaide Strikers have improved a lot since the Big Bash League started. Their first three seasons were not one to remember at all but they turned things around in the last two editions of the tournament after they topped the group stages but later got knocked out in the semi-finals. Despite that, they will take positives from this and they will be hoping to do better this time around and reach the finals.

Captained by Australian veteran Brad Hodge, Adelaide Strikers boast some of the best batsmen in T20 cricket in their team. Ben Dunk, who signed with the Strikers from Hobart Hurricanes this season, will be a player to keep a close eye on. Dunk has been a revelation in T20 cricket ever since he came into the picture four seasons ago. While Dunk was not in the best of form in the last edition of the Big Bash League, there will be a lot of pressure on him to perform this season, considering that the Strikers have the likes of Craig Simmons, Travis Head and T20 specialist Kieron Pollard.

Kane Williamson will be important for them with the ball and his ability to take wickets at important times will certainly help their cause. Adelaide Strikers will certainly miss England spinner Adil Rashid who did not resign with the club this season. The Strikers signed fast bowler Chris Jordan to replace him. Jordan has not been really impressive in the T20 format of the game and he will certainly try to silence his critics in this tournament.

Brisbane Heat have not been the best team in the Big Bash League in the last three editions, finishing 5th, then 8th and also saw them win the Wooden Spoon followed by a 6th place finish in the last edition. After winning the second edition of the Big Bash League, they have not shown signs of improvement since then. Brisbane Heat play the Thunders, Hurricanes and Sixers in their next three matches and they will need to pick up some early points if they are to be considered a threat in this tournament.

The Heat are captained by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum and coached by another former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori. An important batsman for them will be Chris Lynn, who was the player of the tournament last season. A key problem area for the Heat will be their bowling. They failed to bring in any top overseas bowler and that was a major reason as to why they had a bad tournament last season.

Squads:

Adelaide Strikers: Brad Hodge (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Jonathon Dean, Ben Dunk, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Chris Jordan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Tim Ludeman, Michael Neser, Kieron Pollard, Kane Richardson, Craig Simmons, Kelvin Smith, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald

Brisbane Heat: Brendon McCullum (c), Samuel Badree, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Alex Doolan, Andrew Fekete, Luke Feldman, Jason Floros, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, James Peirson, Nathan Reardon, Alex Ross, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth

The Big Bash League 2016-17 match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat is set to start at 19:10 local (08:10 GMT | 13:40 IST)

Where to watch

India: Star Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Australia: TV: Network Ten. Live Streaming: Bigbash.com.au

United Kingdom: TV: Sky Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

South Africa: Supersport