The Big Bang Theory Season 10 episode 18 will see Leonard's mom trying to help Sheldon deal with a personal issue. Watch the episode live at 8 pm ET on CBS and it can also be streamed online via CBS' live streaming service.

Season 10 episode 18 is titled The Escape Hatch Identification, and it will deal with Raj moving out of his apartment now that his family has stopped supporting him financially. Raj will move in with Leonard and Penny, and he will occupy the room that previously belonged to Sheldon.

Leonard is initially a bit worried about how Sheldon will react to Raj taking over his room, but Jim Parson's character will be totally fine with it.

"I think it's nice that you're taking whatever medication Amy is clearly giving you," says Leonard.

"If you're implying that I have some problem with him moving into my old room, you're wrong," Sheldon says in the promo, and the others don't believe him. This is where Leonard's mother comes in.

According to TVLine's Michael Ausiello, Beverley will be brought in to analyse the change in Sheldon's behaviour. "Without giving too much away, the renowned shrink helps Sheldon navigate a personal issue and unwittingly lobs a grenade on her son's marriage to Penny," Ausiello wrote in his column.

He also revealed that Raj and Howard will be "getting very cozy on a couch" during this Thursday's episode.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays on CBS.