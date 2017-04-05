Singer Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carte has paid a touching tribute to her husband Shawn Corey Carter a.k.a Jay Z on their ninth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 4.

Also Read: Beyonce flaunts baby bump on Instagram; hints at twins' sex

The images and a video added by the Crazy In Love singer to her Instagram stories highlight her bonding with the father of Blue Ivy. Although the social media posts do not have any caption, they say a lot about her feelings for the rapper.

One of the photo messages uploaded by the expectant mother of twins featured her figures and the message super-imposed on it read, "I Don't need air in my lungs if I can't sing your song."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Another Instagram post shows the shadow of Beyonce and Jay Z walking on the streets holding hands. She wrote an emotional message on top of it, which read, "I don't really need these fingers if I don't get to touch your spine."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Blue Ivy's mother also paid a social media tribute to her husband by releasing a new video of her song Die With You, which was first unveiled during the seventh wedding anniversary of the celebrity couple.

? 4.4.17 ? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Meanwhile, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles Lawson shared a never-before-seen wedding photo of her daughter with the Instagram users. The image was accompanied with the words, "9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters❤❤on their Anniversary ( thats my arm fixing the dress lol) Thats my minister Rudy Rasmus who married Solange, Beyonce and me."

9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters❤❤on their Anniversary ? ( thats my arm fixing the dress lol) Thats my minister Rudy Rasmus who married Solange, Beyonce and me❤ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Jay Z and Beyonce tied the knot in 2008 after dating for over seven years. Their wedding was a private affair and they made an official announcement about their relationship through a video montage, which was released as part of her third album I Am ... Sasha Fierce.