Salman Khan's Race 3 is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Recently, all the characters of the action-thriller were introduced with their first looks, raising fans' curiosity.

And now, a behind-the-scene video and a few pictures of an action sequence of the film shot in Liwa, Abu Dhabi, have surfaced online. Going by the video, one can expect that the Salman Khan-starrer will be bigger and better than the previous films of the franchise.

Featuring Salman as the selfless Sikander, Jacqueline Fernandez as the dangerous Jessica, Daisy Shah as the sizzling Sanjana, Bobby Deol as Salman's main man Yash, the thriller promises to leave viewers at the edge of the seat.

Interestingly, the lead pair of the movie, Salman - Jacqueline, are working together for the second time after tasting success with Kick.

Unlike the first two films that starred Saif Ali Khan, Race 3 will not see the Nawab of Pataudi. Apparently, the makers had approached Saif for a parallel lead along with Salman, but the actor refused. The buzz is that Saif didn't want to play the second lead given that he had been the hero of the first two films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres during Eid 2018 (June 15).