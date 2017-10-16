Because This Is My First Life fans can look forward to the blossoming romance between Yoon Ji Ho and Nam Se Hee in episode 3. This chapter will air on tvN tonight, October 16, at 9.30 pm KST.

The assistant screenwriter agreed to tie the knots with the software engineer just because she didn't have a place to stay. But her friends, Woo Soo Ji and Yang Ho Rang, are not happy with her decision. "Ji Ho is a bit weird," they say in the promo.

The video then shows the female lead trying to convince her friends by saying that its fate. "It was love at first sight, wasn't it?" Ho Rang asks. So, Ji Ho informs her that she felt it unreal.

The footage also shows the onscreen couple planning to get the approval of their parents for the wedding. "If my dad knocks over the table, it's the end of the discussion," the screenwriter informs her housemate.

When the female lead informs her father that she wants to live with Nam Se Hee, he asks her, "Are you crazy? Did you say you want to live with a guy?"

The promo even hints at a breakup between Yang Ho Rang and Sim Won Seok. In the clip, Ho Rang tries to convince Won Seok to buy something that every newly married couple have in their house. But he tells her, "That is why not everyone is cut out for marriage."

Won Seok response upsets Ho Rang and she shouts back at him. "Stop being such a snob! It's really annoying," she says. The video ends by teasing a blossoming romance between Se Hee and Ji Ho.

Watch the trailer below:

Click here to watch Because This Is My First Life episodes 3 and 4 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.