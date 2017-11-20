The tvN romantic comedy drama, Because This Is My First Life, could feature some unexpected challenges for software engineer Nam Se Hee when the show returns with episode 13 this Monday, November 20, at 10 pm KST.

The software engineer will probably have to tell his wife Yoon Ji Ho, who is an aspiring screenwriter, about his first marriage and the reason why he ended his relationship with her.

The preview shows Yoon Ji Ho informing Nam Se Hee about her meeting with the CEO of a production company without knowing that the person is his first wife.

"A CEO from a production company came to see me today. I want to make a good story that I can share," the screenwriter says in the footage.

The promo for episode 13 of Because This Is My First Life then teases a secret team-up between Yoon Ji Ho and CEO Go Jung Min.

"I have experienced something similar to marriage," the CEO tells the screenwriter. The screenwriter replies, "He and I have an understanding."

The preview also hints at a breakup between CEO Ma Sang Goo and his girlfriend Woo Soo Ji. In the video, Soo Ji asks his lover, "How can you invade the part of my life that I don't like to show you?"

The promo then shows Ma Sang Goo seeking relationship advice from Nam Se Hee. "Did you hear anything about her since then?" the software engineer asks his friend.

The preview for Because This Is My First Life episode 13 even features some happy moments between Nam Se Hee and Yoon Ji Ho.

Watch the promo below:

Click here to watch Because This Is My First Life episodes 13 and 14 live online.

Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.