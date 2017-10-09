'Because This Is My First Life,' the new romantic comedy drama starring Rainbow Romance actor Lee Min Ki will premiere on tvN this Monday, October 9, at 9.30 PM KST.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a bachelor named Lee Min Ki and his relationship with a homeless woman Yoon Ji Ho, played by My Father Is Strange actress Jung So Min. The onscreen couple will start living together as housemates and then fall in love with each other.

Cast member Jung So Min described the show as a family drama with a lot of fun elements that will help the viewers to connect with the characters. "I think it's a drama that will tell all the stories that need to be told about families, lovers, and more. I think it will be able to connect with viewers and be a comfort to them, especially the youth," the actress said.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ki revealed that the Korean mini-series will focus on several issues faced by the youth today in a funny way. "It's a cute and funny romantic comedy that also touches upon issues that many people in this generation face and can relate to," Soompi quoted the actor.

The tvN drama is written by Yoon Nan Joong and directed by Park Joon Hwa. The show features Phantom actress Lee Som, The Hunt actor Park Byung Eun, actress Kim Ga Eun from Reunited Worlds and Defendant actor Kim Min Seok in supporting roles.

Click here to watch Because This Is My First Life episodes 1 and 2 (premiere) live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below:

Check out some of the early reviews about Because This Is My First Life below:

I'm so happy that lee Min ki decided to do a drama. It has been forever since he has even featured one yet alone do one. I am ecstatic that I get to see him. Just love that man!!!

Oh my i am super excited...i miss lee minki so much and reg the girl i havent watched her yet but i think both of them would be a great match for this series

Omg omg can't wait love both of these actors it's gonna be so good im glad lee min ki is in a new drama yayyy

This is soooo awesome! Lee Min Ki is such a great actor and it's been a while since he has been in a drama. I'm so glad he will be making his K-drama comeback alongside Jung So Min. She is such a phenomenal actress and it's nice to see she is finally getting the recognition she deserves.